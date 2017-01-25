Crime - Sacto 911

January 25, 2017 9:16 PM

Skeletal remains of missing soldier from Yuba City found in Tennessee

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Skeletal remains found in Tennessee have been identified as those Pfc. Shadow McClaine, a 25-year-old soldier from Yuba City, a Clarksville, Tenn. newspaper reported.

The Leaf-Chronicle story quoted an email released Wednesday night by Susan Nilan, a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman: “The skeletal remains that were found Monday at Exit 19 on I-24 in Robertson County have been positively identified as Shadow McClaine. Shadow McClaine was an Army soldier stationed at Ft. Campbell. She went missing from the Clarksville area in early September 2016. At the request of the 19th District Attorney General John Carney, in November 2016, TBI Special Agents began investigating her disappearance in cooperation with the Army CID. The TBI investigation remains active and ongoing.”

McClaine was reported missing after she failed to report for duty on Sept. 6 at Fort Campbell, an Army base that straddles the Tennessee-Kentucky border, according to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. Her silver Hyundai Elantra was found abandoned a week later in a Nashville parking lot.

The Army post in November announced military charges against Sgt. Jamal Wiliams-McCray and Spc. Charles Robinson, both of whom were assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, as was McClaine, according to an Associated Press story at the time. Williams-McCray was reported to be McClaine’s ex-husband.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Sacramento homeless residents react to second death in front of city hall

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos