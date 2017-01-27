District Attorney clears Sacramento police in controversial shooting of Joseph Mann

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office on Friday cleared two police officers of any legal wrongdoing in the controversial July shooting of Joseph Mann in North Sacramento.
District Attorney Anne-Marie Schubert’s office said the two officers, John Tennis and Randy Lozoya, acted lawfully when they shot at Joseph Mann 18 times after attempting to run him down him with their police cruiser twice.
The report said Mann was armed with a knife and had methamphetamine in his system when officers encountered him on the morning of July 11.
Neighbors said they thought Mann had a gun and a knife. The first officers on the scene located Mann on a residential side street off Del Paso Boulevard and ordered him to put down the knife, but did not report seeing a gun.
Bee reporter Phillip Reese contributed to this report.
