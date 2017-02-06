Man shot after Sierra Nevada pursuit was from Colorado

A man shot and killed by Placer County sheriff's deputies along Highway 89 in the Sierra Nevada early Friday has been identified by the Sheriff's Office as Jose Gonzales Lera, 27, of Lakewood, Colo.
A sheriff’s spokesman said Friday that Lera was armed and holding a woman hostage when he was shot by deputies following a pursuit.
The incident began about 1:40 a.m. when deputies and California Highway Patrol officers tried to pull over a driver suspected of being drunk. The motorist was driving in an erratic and dangerous manner on Highway 28 in the North Lake Tahoe area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Officers stopped the pursuit a few minutes into the chase because the motorist was driving dangerously around Tahoe City. At 2:45 a.m., a deputy spotted the same driver on Highway 28 near Dollar Hill. The car was again being driven erratically and an attempt to pull it over was again unsuccessful, leading to a second pursuit.
Deputies and CHP officers deployed spike strips on the roadway, which burst the vehicle’s tires, and the car stopped on Highway 89 between the Squaw Valley and Alpine resorts.
The driver got out of the car and held his female passenger at gunpoint, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. The man walked away with the woman and pointed the gun at deputies and passing motorists, the news release said.
At one point, he tried to stop passing cars and deputies thought at the time that he was trying to carjack another vehicle, said Lt. Troy Sander, sheriff’s spokesman.
Deputies tried to negotiate with Lera, but he ignored their efforts, and as he dragged the woman up the driveway toward an occupied home, he was shot, according to a news release.
The Sheriff’s Office said the incident remains under investigation.
