Placer County residents head to San Jose to fight placement of sex predator

Nearly two dozen Placer County residents are on hand Tuesday as a Santa Clara Superior Court judge considers whether a sexually violent predator can live in a rural residence outside Lincoln.
A judge who previously had the case, Richard Loftus, approved Dariel Shazier’s release into the community in February 2016. In his three-page ruling following a trial, Loftus said last year that all seven experts who testified found that Shazier was still mentally ill, but could safely live in the community with proper support.
The ruling does not specify Shazier’s illness. But in a 2010 trial that kept him locked up, clinical psychologist Carolyn Murphy testified that his illness was paraphilia, an abnormal sexual desire characterized by violent and extreme activity. Shazier, like everyone with the illness, would continue to show symptoms the rest of his life, she said.
Shazier has been locked in state hospitals for nearly a decade following determinations by two juries that he was a sexually violent predator. He became eligible for that designation as a result of two prior convictions for molesting teenage boys, in which he used alcohol and then forcibly assaulted them.
It remains unclear why the state has selected Placer County for Shazier’s placement. He has no apparent personal ties to the region.
The state contractor that identifies possible placement locations has said that it faces challenges locating sexually violent predators because of community opposition and Jessica’s Law, which prohibits some sex offenders from living within 2,000 feet of a school or park. Shazier, who was cleared for community placement a year ago, is one of four sexually violent predators awaiting approval for a home, said Department of State Hospitals spokesman Ralph Montano.
Besides local residents, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office have representatives at today’s hearing. Both agencies oppose Shazier’s placement in their community.
