Crime - Sacto 911

February 7, 2017 10:30 AM

Placer County residents head to San Jose to fight placement of sex predator

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Brad Branan

bbranan@sacbee.com

SAN JOSE

Nearly two dozen Placer County residents are on hand Tuesday as a Santa Clara Superior Court judge considers whether a sexually violent predator can live in a rural residence outside Lincoln.

A judge who previously had the case, Richard Loftus, approved Dariel Shazier’s release into the community in February 2016. In his three-page ruling following a trial, Loftus said last year that all seven experts who testified found that Shazier was still mentally ill, but could safely live in the community with proper support.

The ruling does not specify Shazier’s illness. But in a 2010 trial that kept him locked up, clinical psychologist Carolyn Murphy testified that his illness was paraphilia, an abnormal sexual desire characterized by violent and extreme activity. Shazier, like everyone with the illness, would continue to show symptoms the rest of his life, she said.

Shazier has been locked in state hospitals for nearly a decade following determinations by two juries that he was a sexually violent predator. He became eligible for that designation as a result of two prior convictions for molesting teenage boys, in which he used alcohol and then forcibly assaulted them.

It remains unclear why the state has selected Placer County for Shazier’s placement. He has no apparent personal ties to the region.

The state contractor that identifies possible placement locations has said that it faces challenges locating sexually violent predators because of community opposition and Jessica’s Law, which prohibits some sex offenders from living within 2,000 feet of a school or park. Shazier, who was cleared for community placement a year ago, is one of four sexually violent predators awaiting approval for a home, said Department of State Hospitals spokesman Ralph Montano.

Besides local residents, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office have representatives at today’s hearing. Both agencies oppose Shazier’s placement in their community.

Brad Branan: 916-321-1065, @BradB_at_SacBee

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Watch horse roundup in the rain near Sacramento freeway

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos