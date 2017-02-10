Hard looks and coded gang talk preceded deadly City College melee, police say

0:37 Scene from freight train derailment in Elk Grove that sent cars into river Pause

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

0:41 Caltrans tries to get wrong way freeway drivers to turn around

3:13 Sacramento blues musician arraigned

1:23 Mike Lyon faces sex tape lawsuits

1:08 Damaged Oroville Dam spillway undergoes more water releases

2:29 49ers GM John Lynch speaks at presser

2:14 Ramping up water releases at Oroville

0:31 Watch incredible water releases from Oroville Dam - 15,000 cubic feet per second