Police identify suspect shot during North Sacramento gun battle with officers

The suspect shot multiple times Friday in a North Sacramento gun battle with law enforcement was identified as Armani Lee.
Sacramento police said undercover officers had Lee, 28, under surveillance because he was wanted for a parole violation and suspected in a North Sacramento shooting that occurred Feb. 4.
At 2:01 p.m., Lee was seen leaving a house on Land Avenue and then walking south in the 2900 block of Del Paso Boulevard.
When officers tried to arrest Lee, police said, he pulled out a black handgun and fired at a K9 vehicle that was approaching. The K9 officer ducked to avoid getting hit, then fired back as Lee fled.
Three other law enforcement officers - two police and one Sheriff’s deputy - also shot at Lee. He was struck multiple times and then taken to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition, according to police. He has not yet been booked into jail, according to Sacramento Police Department spokesman Sgt. Bryce Heinlein.
None of the four law enforcement involved were injured in the incident.
The three Sacramento police officers have 11, 18 and 19 years of experience in the department. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputy has 11 years. They have been placed on paid leave under standard policy for officer-involved shootings.
Kevin Yamamura: 916-326-5548, @kyamamura
Comments