Highway 50 in Sierra Nevada remains closed due to mudslides

Highway 50 remains closed Monday due to mudslides, according to Caltrans.
The highway is closed in both directions from Pollock Pines to Strawberry in El Dorado County.
The first mudslide occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to Caltrans. A second mudslide near Kyburz at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday similar in size to the first one.
Caltrans has advised motorists to use an alternative route. Local residents with proper identification will be allowed access from west Highway 50. There is no access from eastbound Highway 50.
