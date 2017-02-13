Crime - Sacto 911

February 13, 2017 8:44 AM

Highway 50 in Sierra Nevada remains closed due to mudslides

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Highway 50 remains closed Monday due to mudslides, according to Caltrans.

The highway is closed in both directions from Pollock Pines to Strawberry in El Dorado County.

The first mudslide occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to Caltrans. A second mudslide near Kyburz at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday similar in size to the first one.

Caltrans has advised motorists to use an alternative route. Local residents with proper identification will be allowed access from west Highway 50. There is no access from eastbound Highway 50.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Union Pacific train derails into water south of Elk Grove

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos