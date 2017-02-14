Suspect in high-seas homicides hospitalized, putting case on hold

2:15 Watch the preparation before using helicopters to drop bags of rock into hole at Oroville Dam Pause

0:22 Massive rock comes down hill as work on Highway 50 mudslides continues

0:23 Caltrans crews try to clear mudslide debris along westbound Interstate 80

1:22 Sacramento area flooding through the years: 1862-2017

0:57 Crash scene at major Roseville intersection

0:25 Caltrans official explains the challenges faced in cleaning up Interstate 80

1:02 Union Pacific train derails into water south of Elk Grove

1:47 Suspect shot multiple times after pulling gun on police in North Sacramento

3:41 Watch California National Guard chopper crew rescue man, 81, from Plumas County flood waters