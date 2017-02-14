Crime - Sacto 911

February 14, 2017 12:49 PM

Yolo County DA, Davis police announce arrest in Davis mosque vandalism

By Nashelly Chavez

A Davis woman has been arrested in connection to the vandalism of a Davis Islamic Center that occurred last month, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

The District Attorney’s Office in a news release identified Lauren Kirk-Coehlo, 30, as the woman suspected of smashing six window panes and placing strips of bacon on door handles of the Davis Islamic Center on Jan. 22. Two bicycles parked on the property also were destroyed.

The Davis Police Department classified the vandalism as a hate crime because pork is a forbidden food in Muslim and other religious traditions.

Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig, Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel and members from the FBI will hold a 2 p.m. Tuesday press conference at the Davis Police Department. The press release said Kirk-Coehlo has been charged with hate crimes.

The Jan. 22 incident was the second time that the mosque has been targeted. The Yolo County District Attorney’s Office said the Islamic Center received a threatening letter in December identical to one sent to numerous mosques around the country.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

