Suspect in Davis mosque vandalism dreamed of mass murder, police say

Davis mosque vandalism suspect Lauren Kirk-Coehlo wrote text and social media messages expressing her desire to commit mass murder and glorifying Dylann Roof, who was convicted of gunning down nine African Americans in a Charleston, S.C., church, according to a Davis Police Department declaration filed in Yolo Superior Court Tuesday.
Kirk-Coehlo, 30, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with a hate crime for a Jan. 22 vandalism attack at the Davis Islamic Center, which included breaking windows and wrapping pork around the door handle of one of the mosque’s exterior doors, Davis police said.
In a declaration requesting that Kirk-Coehlo’s bail be set at $1 million, Davis police Detective Daniel La Fond wrote that a survey of Kirk-Coehlo’s Twitter and text messages showed she had written about her dreams of murdering people and her self-described “mental problems” relayed in a conversation with her mother.
La Fond also noted in the declaration that Kirk-Coehlo had conducted several web searches about Alexandre Bissonnette, a suspect in a Jan. 29 mosque attack in Quebec City that killed six people and injured 19. Kirk-Coleho had also searched for information about bomb vests and said in a text exchange with an unidentified party that while she had not killed anyone yet, “I have dreams and aspirations” and “I would like to kill … many people,” the declaration read.
As requested in the declaration, Yolo County Superior Court Judge Samuel MacAdam set Kirk-Coehlo’s bail at $1 million, far above the $40,000 set in the bail schedule.
“I believe Kirk-Coehlo is an immediate danger to the public,” La Fond wrote about the suspect, an unemployed UC Berkeley graduate.
Stephen Magagnini: 916-321-1072, @SteveMagagnini
