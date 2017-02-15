Crime - Sacto 911

February 15, 2017 2:35 PM

Suspect in Davis mosque vandalism dreamed of mass murder, police say

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Stephen Magagnini

smagagnini@sacbee.com

Davis mosque vandalism suspect Lauren Kirk-Coehlo wrote text and social media messages expressing her desire to commit mass murder and glorifying Dylann Roof, who was convicted of gunning down nine African Americans in a Charleston, S.C., church, according to a Davis Police Department declaration filed in Yolo Superior Court Tuesday.

Kirk-Coehlo, 30, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with a hate crime for a Jan. 22 vandalism attack at the Davis Islamic Center, which included breaking windows and wrapping pork around the door handle of one of the mosque’s exterior doors, Davis police said.

In a declaration requesting that Kirk-Coehlo’s bail be set at $1 million, Davis police Detective Daniel La Fond wrote that a survey of Kirk-Coehlo’s Twitter and text messages showed she had written about her dreams of murdering people and her self-described “mental problems” relayed in a conversation with her mother.

La Fond also noted in the declaration that Kirk-Coehlo had conducted several web searches about Alexandre Bissonnette, a suspect in a Jan. 29 mosque attack in Quebec City that killed six people and injured 19. Kirk-Coleho had also searched for information about bomb vests and said in a text exchange with an unidentified party that while she had not killed anyone yet, “I have dreams and aspirations” and “I would like to kill … many people,” the declaration read.

As requested in the declaration, Yolo County Superior Court Judge Samuel MacAdam set Kirk-Coehlo’s bail at $1 million, far above the $40,000 set in the bail schedule.

“I believe Kirk-Coehlo is an immediate danger to the public,” La Fond wrote about the suspect, an unemployed UC Berkeley graduate.

Yolo prosecutor announces arrest of Davis woman in hate crime targeting Islamic Center

Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig discusses the arrest Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 of suspect Lauren Kirk-Coehlo in a hate crime targeting the Islamic Center of Davis.

Cathy Locke clocke@sacbee.com

Stephen Magagnini: 916-321-1072, @SteveMagagnini

Crime - Sacto 911

Yolo prosecutor announces arrest of Davis woman in hate crime targeting Islamic Center

Editor's Choice Videos