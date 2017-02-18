Crime - Sacto 911

February 18, 2017 4:13 PM

Man shot in north Sacramento gun battle with authorities arrested

By Nashelly Chavez

The suspect who was shot multiple times last week in a north Sacramento gun battle with law enforcers was booked Saturday afternoon into the Sacramento Main Jail, the Sacramento Police Department reports.

The suspect, identified by police as Armani Lee, 28, was discharged from the hospital and arrested on multiple charges, including violation of parole, possession of a firearm by a felon and shooting at an inhabited dwelling or vehicle, jail records show. He is ineligible for bail.

The charges stem from a Feb. 10 incident in which Sacramento undercover officers had Lee, 28, under surveillance. Lee was wanted for a parole violation and suspected in a north Sacramento shooting that occurred Feb. 4, police said.

Officers saw Lee leaving a home on Land Avenue and going toward the 2900 block of Del Paso Boulevard when officers tried to approach him. Lee saw the officers and fled, later pulling out a black handgun and firing multiple rounds at a marked K9 patrol car.

The K-9 officer ducked to avoid being struck by gunfire, then fired back at Lee as he fled.

Three other law enforcement officers – two police and one sheriff’s deputy – also shot at Lee. He was struck multiple times and then taken to a hospital.

None of the officers were injured in the incident, police said.

The three Sacramento police officers involved in the shooting have 11, 18 and 19 years of experience in the department. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputy has 11 years, the department reported. All were placed on paid leave under standard policy for officer-involved shootings.

Lee is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Police Department officials said they anticipate filing additional charges against Lee.

