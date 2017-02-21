Man sought in armed robbery on Sacramento bike trail

Sacramento police have released a composite sketch of a man sought in a January armed robbery that occurred on a bike trail near Interstate 5 and Sutterville Road.
The robbery occurred about 9:55 a.m. Jan. 25. The victims were walking on the bike trail when they saw a man, who was off his bike and sitting next to the path. As they walked past the man, he grabbed one of the victims, brandished a knife and threatened her, according to a Police Department news release.
As the man and the victim struggled over the purse, the victim fell to the ground and was dragged by her assailant, police said.
The man then fled the area on his bicycle with the woman’s purse. The purse was later found in the area, but an undisclosed amount of money had been taken from it before it was discarded, according to the news release.
Police on Tuesday released a composite sketch of the man based on descriptions given by the victim and witness. He is described as African American, 50 to 60 years old, about 6 feet tall, with a thin to medium build. The man was last seen wearing a puffy black jacket with dark clothing and riding a black hybrid-style bicycle, with raised handlebars and wide tires.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the man’s identity is asked to call the Police Department’s dispatch center at 916-264-5471, or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357, or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
