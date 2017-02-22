Crime - Sacto 911

February 22, 2017 6:58 PM

CHP officer involved in motorcycle crash in south Sacramento

By Cathy Locke

The Sacramento Police Department is assisting the California Highway Patrol at the scene of a motorcycle accident involving a CHP motorcycle officer in the south Sacramento area.

The crash occurred in the area of Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road, according to a Police Department tweet.

Some posts on social media suggested the crash occurred during a police pursuit of a motorcyclist.

No details were immediately available from authorities.

This is a developing news story. Check back on sacbee.com

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Editor's Choice Videos