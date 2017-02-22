CHP officer involved in motorcycle crash in south Sacramento

The Sacramento Police Department is assisting the California Highway Patrol at the scene of a motorcycle accident involving a CHP motorcycle officer in the south Sacramento area.
The crash occurred in the area of Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road, according to a Police Department tweet.
Some posts on social media suggested the crash occurred during a police pursuit of a motorcyclist.
No details were immediately available from authorities.
This is a developing news story. Check back on sacbee.com
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments