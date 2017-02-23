Fleeing suspect arrested in connection with death of CHP motorcycle officer

A man suspected of being the subject of a pursuit that resulted in the death of a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer Wednesday night has been arrested.
The CHP announced Thursday night that Alberto Quiroz, 26, was taken into custody at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in connection with the death of Officer Lucas Chellew.
Investigators believe that Quiroz was the suspect riding a motorcycle that the officer was pursuing when he was involved in a collision that resulted in Chellew being fatally injured, according to a CHP news release.
Quiroz was booked into Sacramento County Jail about 7 p.m. Thursday on suspicion of felony evading, felony vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony resisting arrest.
Chellew, 31, an eight-year veteran of the CHP and father of two children, was on his motorcycle pursuing a fleeing motorcyclist on Fruitridge Road, east of Highway 99, about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The chase ended about a minute later, just past Stockton Boulevard, after a silver car crossed the officer’s path, the CHP said. Chellew collided with the right side of the car and was ejected from his motorcycle, according to officials.
He suffered major injuries from the crash and was taken to UC Davis Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:11 p.m.
The CHP thanked agencies that assisted with the arrest, including the Sacramento Police Department, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, Sacramento Probation Department, the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force, the Delta Regional Auto Theft Task Force and the Sacramento Valley High Tech Crimes Task Force.
Although an arrest has been made, the investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the CHP Valley Division at 916-731-6300.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
