February 27, 2017 2:11 PM

Placer County’s new sheriff is a 25-year veteran of the department

Devon Bell, a 25-year veteran of the Placer County Sheriff’s Department, was sworn in as county sheriff Monday.

Bell, 49, succeeds Sheriff Ed Bonner, who retired last week. Bell was appointed by the county Board of Supervisors to fill the remainder of Bonner’s term, which expires at the end of 2018. Bonner cited health concerns in announcing his retirement.

“I accept this responsibility with tremendous reverence and respect for the past, and excitement and enthusiasm for the future,” said Bell, who previously served as undersheriff, in a written statement.

Like Bonner, he grew up in Placer County and graduated from Del Oro High School in Loomis, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. A Roseville resident, he and his wife have four children and two grandchildren.

Bell has served in various capacities in the department. As the sheriff’s second-in-command, he oversaw the department’s day-to-day operations.

He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice management and a master’s degree in security studies from the Naval Postgraduate School.

