Man sought in assault on bicyclist in Rancho Cordova

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of assaulting a bicycle owner during an attempted theft outside a Rancho Cordova convenience store.
The incident occurred Feb. 10 in the area of Coloma Road and Sunrise Boulevard. The Sheriff’s Department on Monday released a surveillance photo of the man sought in connection with the incident.
The man was inside the store when the victim parked his bike outside. When the victim came out of the store, the man allegedly attempted to steal the victim’s bike and assaulted the victim when he tried to stop the theft, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.
The man is described as white, in his late 20s, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with short brown hair.
Detectives ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Crime Alert at 916-443-4357. Tip information also may be provided anonymously through the Sheriff’s Department’s website, www.sacsheriff.com, or by calling 916-874-8477.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments