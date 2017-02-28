Three arrested in pistol-whipping of Roseville teenager

Three people have been arrested in connection with the Valentine’s Day pistol-whipping of a teenage boy in Roseville.
Two people were arrested shortly after the assault and the third was taken into custody Saturday morning in south San Diego County, according to a Roseville Police Department news release.
The incident was reported at 4:23 p.m. Feb. 14. Officers were called to a disturbance in the 200 block of Duranta Street, where two men reportedly had confronted two teenage boys who were walking in the neighborhood. The men allegedly threatened the youths with a handgun and made gang-related comments. After pistol-whipping one of the boys, the men left in a waiting car, and witnesses called police, the news release said.
Officers recognized the men and the car from the witnesses’ descriptions, and found the car and two of the suspects nearby. The suspected driver, 24-year-old Melissa Narvaez Avato of Roseville, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and violation of probation. Police also arrested Jose Aron Lopez, 27, also of Roseville, on suspicion of assault with a firearm, child abuse, making criminal threats and brandishing a firearm.
Police continued searching for the third suspect, 28-year-old Benny Landeros Lopez, in Roseville and the Sacramento area. Early Saturday morning, they learned that he was traveling south through the San Diego area and asked law enforcement agencies there to detain him, police said.
Benny Lopez subsequently was arrested on a Placer County warrant for assault with a firearm and several related offenses, police said. He was taken to the San Diego County Jail to await transfer back to Placer County to face charges.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
