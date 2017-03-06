Crime - Sacto 911

March 6, 2017 6:53 PM

LA Rams’ Ethan Westbrooks arrested in Sacramento domestic violence incident

Ethan Westbrooks, a defensive tackle with the Los Angeles Rams, was arrested Sunday night in Sacramento after he was accused of domestic violence, according to Sacramento police.

Westbrooks, 26, played football at Elk Grove’s Franklin High School and Sacramento City College.

Officers were called to the 8700 block of Center Parkway at 9:06 p.m. Sunday regarding a child custody dispute, according to a Police Department news release.

When officers arrived, they contacted the caller and saw that the woman had injuries to her upper body. An investigation determined that she sustained the injuries during a domestic violence incident involving the father of her child, the news release said. The injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Officers then went to a residence in the 7100 block of Clearbrook Way, where they located Westbrooks. He was taken into custody and booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Westbrooks was released from jail Monday, according to jail inmate information available online.

