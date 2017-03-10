Man pleads guilty in stabbing of French train hero Spencer Stone

0:41 Car windows smashed overnight in south Sacramento neighborhood Pause

1:20 Witness stunned by sudden outbreak of violence at state Capitol

0:38 29th Avenue house fire injures two

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims

1:50 Victim's mother says Vallejo kidnapping case was 'botched' by police, FBI

1:23 Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva contentious, outspoken

1:26 Dogs sniff out cancer signs in firefighters

0:58 Early morning fire destroys part of Rocklin home

0:34 Stockton mayor leaves jail after arrest for alleged alcohol-infused strip poker game