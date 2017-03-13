Bail reduced from $1 million to $350,000 for former Stockton Mayor Silva

A San Joaquin County judge Monday reduced bail for former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva to $350,000 from $1 million.
Silva was arrested March 5 at San Francisco International Airport when he returned from vacationing in Colombia. Prosecutors allege that Silva stole hundreds of thousands of dollars that were intended for a youth club.
San Joaquin County Deputy District Attorney Robert Himelblau said the theft between 2010 and 2014 involved money Silva received from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to run the Stockton Boys & Girls Club. Silva is executive director of the Stockton Kids Club, the successor to the Stockton Boys & Girls Club.
A six-count grand jury indictment also alleges Silva used credit cards from the club to pay for trips to the Philippines and South Lake Tahoe and for a recurring charge for an online dating site, Filipino Cupid.
Silva, 42, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Allen Sawyer, one of Silva’s attorneys, said that Judge Ron Northup on Monday also ordered GPS monitoring and prohibited his client from visiting the Stockton Kids Club, assuming the former mayor is able to post bail.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of America revoked the Stockton club’s 50-year charter in 2013 after months of controversy involving its leaders, including Silva, according to the Stockton Record. Silva was chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Stockton from 2005 to 2013.
Silva unexpectedly rose to the mayor’s job on a populist theme in 2012 before enduring a turbulent four years in office as Stockton struggled to recover from the recession and a prominent bankruptcy filing.
Already facing an uphill battle for re-election last year, Silva was arrested in August on charges related to a strip-poker game at his Amador County youth camp. Under this legal cloud, he lost the mayor’s race by more than 50 percentage points to upstart Michael Tubbs.
Prosecutors alleged that he recorded camp counselors playing strip poker, including one as young as 16, and that he gave alcohol to a minor.
In November 2016, Silva rejected a settlement offer that would have closed his criminal case. The felony charge against him for illegal recording was reduced to a misdemeanor in October. The case is still pending.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
