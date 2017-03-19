Crime - Sacto 911

March 19, 2017 2:35 PM

Off-duty CHP officer fatally shoots suspected intruder at his Redding home

By Jessica Hice

An off-duty California Highway Patrol officer shot and killed a suspected intruder at his Redding home early Sunday morning, the Redding Police Department said.

Officers went to a home on Country Oak Drive around 3 a.m. after receiving a call of a prowler attempting to get into a home through the back door, according to a police news release Sunday. The officers were not able to find the suspect.

While the officers were still in the area, a call was made from a nearby home, owned by a CHP officer, reporting the shooting of an unidentified person suspected of trying to break into that house, the news release said.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing and the identity of the suspect will be released after notification of next of kin. The identity of the off-duty CHP officer will not be released at this time, Redding police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Redding Police Department at 530-225-4200.

Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @Jess_Hice

