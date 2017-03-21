Crime - Sacto 911

March 21, 2017 7:36 AM

Man found shot in parked car in Del Paso Heights is identified by Sacramento coroner

By Bill Lindelof

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed Monday night in Del Paso Heights.

He has been identified as 23-year-old Cody James Keeton. No city of residence was provided on the coroner’s website for Keeton.

At about 5 p.m. Monday, Sacramento police officers responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Elm Street and Harris Avenue. When they arrived, they found Keeton in a parked car.

Keeton, who was shot, was alive when police arrived, but died a short time later and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect was in custody.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079

