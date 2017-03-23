Tips lead to arrest of suspect in purse theft at Lincoln Wal-Mart

A woman suspected of taking a purse from another shopper at a Wal-Mart store in Lincoln has been arrested after turning herself in to police.
Amber Herrington, 45, of Lincoln was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of two counts of petty theft related to the Wal-Mart purse theft and another purse theft that occurred several days earlier at a nearby market, according to a Lincoln Police Department news release.
Police said they received numerous tips after surveillance photos and videos were released Tuesday. Some of those tips led detectives to Herrington. When she learned that she had been identified as the suspect, she went to the Police Department and was interviewed. Following the interview, she was arrested and released on a promise to appear in court, the news release said.
Surveillance cameras photographed a woman taking an older woman’s purse from her shopping cart on a recent evening at the Wal-Mart at 255 Lincoln Blvd. A minute after taking the purse, the woman exited the store and drove away in a gray Mitsubishi Eclipse.
