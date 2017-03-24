Sacramento police identify suspect in South Land Park quadruple homicide

The Sacramento Police Department has released the identity and photo of the man suspected in a quadruple homicide Thursday in South Land Park.
Officers identified the suspected killer as 56-year-old Salvador Vasquez-Oliva. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of homicide.
Quadruple homicide shakes quiet South Land Park neighborhood
The department also confirmed that the four killed in the home on 1100 block of 35th Avenue were two adults and two children. However, officers did not confirm the relationship of the deceased to Vasquez-Oliva.
The names of the dead also have not been released by the coroner’s office.
“Even though an arrest has been made, this remains a very active investigation so only limited information can be provided at this time,” the police department said in a statement released Friday.
Vasquez-Oliva was detained Thursday by officers from the San Francisco Police Department in the area of Pierce Street and Golden Gate Avenue, near the city’s iconic “painted ladies,” a row of colorful Victorian houses set against the downtown skyline.
Detectives from the Sacramento Police Department traveled to San Francisco to continue the investigation, the department said, while others worked the South Land Park neighborhood, near 35th Avenue and Gloria Drive. Officers remained on the scene Friday.
A neighbor of the home on 35th Avenue, said a couple with two children, a girl 14 and a boy 11, lived at the house.
The case began early Thursday, when a person contacted Sacramento police worried about the safety of the residents of the home not far from the South Hills Shopping Center.
Officers responded to the house to conduct a welfare check of the occupants but were unsuccessful in reaching anyone. Officers then entered the home and found the four dead.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments