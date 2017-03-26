Sacramento police release video footage related to gun battle with parolee

The Sacramento Police Department on Monday evening released hours of video related to a Feb. 10 gun fight between officers and a parolee that became the test case for a new law requiring the department to release footage in critical incidents.
The department posted on YouTube 21 clips of dashboard camera footage and dispatch audio of the incident. None of the footage showed the moments in which parolee Armani Lee was shot or he fired at officers; all of the video appears to have been recorded after the gun battle.
The department said in a release that none of the officers involved in the shooting were wearing body cameras. The department released footage from in-car cameras that were involved from the time dispatch was notified that shots were fired at 2 p.m. until 2:16 p.m. when the department said Lee was taken from the scene by emergency personnel.
No officers were shot in the incident, but Lee was. He was transported to a local hospital. He has since been released and booked in the Sacramento County Main Jail on three felony attempted murder counts, as well as another felony charge stemming from an earlier incident.
Last week, interim Police Chief Brian Louie asked the Sacramento City Council for a waiver allowing his department to withhold the videos, citing an ongoing investigation. His request was backed by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.
The council declined to give him that waiver and insisted that police release the video as soon as possible.
In November, the City Council passed an ordinance that required the department to release video in critical incidents such as officer-involved shootings. The Lee case is the first such incident since the transparency measure was passed.
At last week’s City Council meeting, Louie said he believed the waiver would be issued based on the ongoing investigation, and took “responsibility” that the department was almost two weeks past that deadline in even asking for the waiver. At the meeting, Louie said the department had not yet begun editing the video for release and was not able to say when the department would be able to release it.
Mark Harris, an attorney and activist who pushed for police changes last year, said that the handling of the Lee video was “shameful” and showed a need to put consequences into the ordinance for failure to adhere to its timeline. Harris said he planned to ask City Council for that amendment at this week’s Council meeting.
“Every other citizen in the city of Sacramento has to follow the rule of law or face consequences,” he said.
Anita Chabria: 916-321-1049, @chabriaa
