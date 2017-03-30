Officials silent on Sherri Papini kidnapping case as old report surfaces alleging self abuse

1:10 Jerry Brown: Tooth fairy won't fix California roads, so we must pay Pause

2:17 Sacramento's most wanted: These fugitive felons pack variety onto their rap sheets

1:06 South Land Park residents mourn four killed

1:12 Mother discusses son's severe brain damage after police used batons and Tasers to subdue him

2:41 Dazion Flenaugh quickly goes from calm to agitated in back of Sacramento police cruiser (explicit language)

6:18 Watch the police videos showing what happened before and after officers fatally shot mentally ill man (explicit language)

1:12 Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide

1:04 Attorney Parisi gets late assignment, needs time to review evidence

0:15 Residents, city officials gather to mourn victims