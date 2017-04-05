Police release video of incident that left man with severe brain damage

Sacramento police released in-car camera and business security camera videos of a March 6 confrontation with 34-year-old John Hernandez, who callers to 911 said was belligerent and trying to fight people in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Alhambra Boulevard.
When the first police officer arrives, video shows Hernandez sitting on a curb in the parking lot of the Rite Aid store on Alhambra Boulevard. The officer instructs Hernandez to lie on the ground, but Hernandez does not comply and runs away after a second officer arrives.
Later security video shows him running into a nearby medical office building with officers in pursuit. Police said officers used a Taser several times in an effort to subdue Hernandez but the Taser had no effect. An officer then used a closed baton in a jabbing motion to Hernandez’s upper back, which also had no effect, according to a Police Department news release issued with the video.
Henandez struggled with officers for several minutes before they were able to detain and handcuff him. Police said Hernandez was alert and conscious when he was detained, but shortly after fire and medical personnel arrived, Hernandez stopped breathing and medical personnel administered CPR for 25 minutes before transporting him to Sutter General Hospital.
Hernandez remains hospitalized in intensive care with severe brain damage.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments