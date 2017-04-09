Missing Sacramento woman found dead in South Lake Tahoe

The Sacramento woman who has been missing for 7 days was found dead in the Truckee River Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Pamela Suwinsky, 62, was last seen Monday afternoon after she walked away from the Motel 6 at 2375 Lake Tahoe Blvd., the South Lake Tahoe Police Department said. She had identification and credit cards with her but left behind her dog, cell phone, car and purse.
Suwinsky was found in the Truckee River north of the Motel 6, police said. The cause of death is still pending and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
Anyone with information related to this case is requested to contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department Detective Division at (530) 542-6100.
The Bee’s Sam Stanton contributed to this story.
