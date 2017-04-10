Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

April 10, 2017 8:42 PM

Lake Tahoe resident and dog escape fire that collapsed house

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

The occupant of a Homewood residence and a dog escaped uninjured from an early morning fire that caused part of the structure to collapse.

North Tahoe and Meeks Bay fire district crews responded at 12:50 a.m. Monday to a house fire at 540 Sierra Vista Ave. on Lake Tahoe’s west shore.

Firefighters found the structure fully involved, with live power lines on the ground. About five minutes after the crews arrived, the 1,200-square-foot home experienced a partial structural collapse, according to a North Tahoe Fire Protection District news release. No injuries were reported.

Fire crews remained on the scene until 12:30 p.m. extinguishing and overhauling the structure, the news release said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Suspected mail thief arrested

Suspected mail thief arrested 0:34

Suspected mail thief arrested
South Land Park memorial: A community mourns 2:16

South Land Park memorial: A community mourns
Ceremony honors slain South Land Park family 1:33

Ceremony honors slain South Land Park family

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos