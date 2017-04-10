Lake Tahoe resident and dog escape fire that collapsed house

The occupant of a Homewood residence and a dog escaped uninjured from an early morning fire that caused part of the structure to collapse.
North Tahoe and Meeks Bay fire district crews responded at 12:50 a.m. Monday to a house fire at 540 Sierra Vista Ave. on Lake Tahoe’s west shore.
Firefighters found the structure fully involved, with live power lines on the ground. About five minutes after the crews arrived, the 1,200-square-foot home experienced a partial structural collapse, according to a North Tahoe Fire Protection District news release. No injuries were reported.
Fire crews remained on the scene until 12:30 p.m. extinguishing and overhauling the structure, the news release said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
