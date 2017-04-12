Investigators seek video, photos to aid search for missing Gridley woman

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to provide video and photos that might aid in the search for 20-year-old Alycia “Aly” Yeoman.

Yeoman, a Gridley resident and Yuba College student, was last seen the night of March 30 leaving a home on Romero Street in Yuba City and turning onto Butte House Road.

The Sheriff’s Office issued a news release Wednesday asking the the public’s help in the ongoing search.

Anyone with video or photos, including surveillance footage – from Butte House Road in Yuba City north to the Butte County line in Live Oak, between 9 p.m. March 30 and 2 a.m. March 31 – is asked to call the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, 530-822-7307.

Investigators also would like to talk with anyone who may have seen Yeoman’s 1998 green Toyota Tacoma pickup during that time period. The abandoned truck was located April 4 stuck in mud in an orchard near the Live Oak Recreation Area. Yeoman’s cellphone was found nearby.

Yeoman was reported missing after she failed to report to work as scheduled for two days.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, were involved last week in searches of the Romero Street residence where Yeoman was last seen and the Live Oak Recreation Area along the Feather River.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that investigators had concluded ransom messages sent to Yeoman’s family were not connected to her disappearance. They determined that the person who sent the messages had no knowledge of Yeoman’s whereabouts.

The FBI set up a tip line at 800-225-5324 to receive information pertaining to the case and is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the location of the missing woman.

Yeoman’s family also established a GoFundMe account, www.gofundme.com/find-alycia-yeoman, to help bolster the reward offered by the FBI. As of Wednesday evening, the GoFundMe site showed donations totaled $10,478.