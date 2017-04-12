Sacto 911

April 12, 2017 11:40 PM

Woman reported missing after leaving Foothill Farms home

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Sacramento County sheriff's officials are asking the public's help in locating a 28-year-old woman who was reported missing Tuesday night.

Janet Mejia was reported missing by her roommate. She was last seen leaving her residence in the 7200 block of Pepperwood Knoll Lane, in the Foothill Farms area north of Elkhorn Boulevard and east of Walerga Road, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. Sheriff’s deputies located her vehicle Wednesday afternoon in the Arden-Arcade area, about a 15-minute drive from her home.

Her disappearance is out of the ordinary for her, and she usually keeps in contact with her family, the news release said.

Mejia is described as Hispanic, around 5 feet tall, weighing 120 to 125 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with the word “PINK” on the front.

Anyone with information regarding Mejia’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

