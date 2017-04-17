Sacto 911

April 17, 2017 2:09 PM

Suspect arrested in shooting death of Sacramento State graduate

By Ellen Garrison

egarrison@sacbee.com

Sacramento County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 25-year-old Teris Vinson Monday in the shooting death of Janet Mejia, the department announced in a release.

Mejia, 28, was found dead Wednesday in Placer County after her roommate reported her missing when she didn’t come home. Vinson was arrested Thursday on unrelated weapons charges and has remained in custody since then, the department said.

Mejia was reported missing by her roommate on April 11 and homicide detectives later learned she had left her family’s home in Stockton the morning of April 10 and hadn’t reported for work at 4 p.m. at Nordstrom’s in Roseville.

Detectives found her car abandoned in Arden Arcade on April 12. The next day, they discovered her body just off the roadway near Watt Avenue and Dyer Lane in Placer County, the release said.

Mejia had a 2016 degree from California State University, Sacramento in American Sign Language and deaf studies. She was working at Nordstrom in Roseville while looking for a job in her major field, according to a friend who grew up with her in Stockton.

Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison

