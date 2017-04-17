Electrical fire blamed for destroying Sacramento auto repair shop

The cause of a fire that destroyed an auto repair shop near downtown Sacramento on Easter Sunday was accidental and electrical in nature, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
Chris Harvey, Fire Department spokesman, said Monday that the dollar amount of the damage had not been determined. The fire destroyed the service-bay area of Japanese Imports Service & Repair at 1617 J Street.
Police reported that a man was detained in the area during the fire, but Harvey said that incident was not related to the fire.
The auto repair business is owned by Eric Mead and the building is owned by Sacramento Turn Verein, a German social club. Mead has operated his business at the northwest corner of 17th and J streets since for more than 20 years.
Monday, all that remained of the service area were charred piles of rubble. Walls and the roof were gone.
Mead said he was tied up in meetings Monday and didn’t have time to talk about the future of the business. No one with Sacramento Turn Verein could be reached for comment Monday.
The fire broke out about 10 a.m. and was spotted by a fire engine crew that happened to be passing by. Firefighters said they were particularly concerned about preventing the fire from spreading to nearby businesses, including Lucca Restaurant and Bar. The restaurant had to cancel Easter brunch because power to the building was cut due to the fire.
Glenn Stewart, a manager at Lucca, said the fire marshal allowed the restaurant to reopen Sunday night.
“We’re open today and getting the carpets in the back room redone,” Stewart said Monday, noting that the restaurant suffered minor smoke damage. A brick fire wall prevented more severe damage, he said.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments