Marysville man identified as suspect killed by officers during foot chase

Yuba City police Sunday identified the man killed by officers early Saturday morning as Joseph Sin.
Officers spotted Sin, 43, leaning in the window of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Econo Lodge at 730 N. Palora Ave. at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When officers stopped Sin to ask if the vehicle belonged to him, he fled on foot.
During the pursuit, officers fired shots and killed Sin.
“Mr. Sin’s actions initially and as the incident unfolded created a string of events that eventually led to his death,” police said in a statement.
Sin was a Marysville resident, according to public records.
An officer was shot during the incident and taken to the UC Davis Medical Center. The officer is now recovering at home, police said in a release.
Sin’s gun was found at the scene, police said. He was wanted on a $500,000 warrant for kidnapping issued by the Marysville Police Department.
Yuba County court records show Sin was charged in January with felony kidnapping, domestic violence and assault. The charges included an enhancement that would have sent Sin to state prison rather than county jail.
The officer-involved shooting team for Yuba and Sutter counties will independently examine whether the officers legally used deadly force in the incident, police said.
