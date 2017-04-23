Reward raised to $50,000 in Gridley woman’s disappearance

A reward for information about the disappearance of Gridley resident Alycia “Aly” Yeoman has increased to $50,000, her family has announced.

Yeoman, 20, was last seen March 30 leaving a home on Romero Street in Yuba City. Her Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and her cellphone were found in an orchard near the Live Oak Recreation Area several days after she disappeared.

A Saturday post in the “Find Alycia Yeoman” Facebook group said the family believes something happened to Yeoman the night she disappeared while she was at the Romero Street home with friends.

“Whatever happened, even if it was accidental, we feel it took a back seat the truth,” the post reads. The post said it was written by Yeoman’s family, including her parents and grandparents and asks anyone with knowledge of her location or information about what might have happened to her to come forward.

FBI agents and local law enforcement searched the Romero Street residence several days after her truck was found. Investigators also searched the area near where the vehicle was discovered.

The Yeoman family reportedly received ransom notes, but officials determined that the person sending them had no connection to the woman’s disappearance.

The FBI offered a $5,000 reward for information on her whereabouts, and the family began a GoFundMe account that had $11,158 as of Sunday afternoon. The source of funds elevating the reward to $50,000 was not made clear on Sunday. The FBI tip line for the case is 800-225-5324.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to share with authorities any video or photos, including surveillance footage, taken from Butte House Road in Yuba City north to the Butte County line in Live Oak, between 9 p.m. March 30 and 2 a.m. March 31. Those who can provide that information are asked to call the department at 530-822-7307.