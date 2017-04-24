A mentally ill inmate was dragged from a cell. Prison staff now may face punitive damages.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 30:23 Videos targeted in 2013 court fight show controversial prisoner extractions Pause 0:56 Marijuana grow house crime scene after double homicide in south Sacramento 1:50 Nandi Cain after being beaten by police officer: 'I can't sleep.' 1:34 Kamala Harris says local law enforcement shouldn't have to do the federal government's job 0:15 Investigators look for clues in mystery of Gridley woman's disappearance 0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding 2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims 0:24 Fire temporarily closes Spinners cinnamon-roll shop in Land Park 1:04 With Truckee River running high and fast, authorities call for caution 1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

This is one of the videos filed in U.S. District Court in Sacramento in 2013 of mentally ill inmates being forcibly removed from cells inside California prisons. The videos were part of a legal fight by attorneys for the inmates to force landmark changes in what type of force may be used against mentally ill prisoners. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation