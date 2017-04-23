Black man beaten by officer filing suit alleging abuse by police, jail deputies

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:56 Marijuana grow house crime scene after double homicide in south Sacramento Pause 1:43 Activist tells why he hit Mayor Kevin Johnson with pie 1:50 Nandi Cain after being beaten by police officer: 'I can't sleep.' 1:34 Kamala Harris says local law enforcement shouldn't have to do the federal government's job 0:15 Investigators look for clues in mystery of Gridley woman's disappearance 1:04 With Truckee River running high and fast, authorities call for caution 1:11 Couple arrested outside Roseville court 0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding 1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates' 3:04 Parents of Hunter Todd question police account of their son's fatal shooting Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Nandi Cain Jr. speaks about the April 10, 2017 incident where he was approached by a police officer for allegedly jaywalking in Del Paso Heights. After refusing to stop the unnamed officer dropped him to the ground and punched him in the face 18 times. Pedestrian advocates analysis of the dash cam video shows that Cain crossed the intersection legally. Autumn Payne The Sacramento Bee