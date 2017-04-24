Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

April 24, 2017 10:28 AM

Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping 15-year-old girl to appear in federal court today

By Andy Furillo

afurillo@sacbee.com

Tad E. Cummins, wanted on suspicion of transporting a 15-year-old Tennessee girl across state lines for sexual purposes, is expected to make a federal court appearance today in Sacramento.

Cummins, who is the subject of a five-page criminal complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court in Nashville, is set to appear at 2 p.m. in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Kendall J. Newman. He was arrested in Siskiyou County April 20.

Before he set off a nationwide manhunt, Cummins, 50, was observed by another student at the Culleoka Unit School in Culleoka, Tenn., kissing the 15-year-old girl, according to the complaint sworn out by Columbia, Tenn. police detective Jonathan R. Hardison.

The student who reported the kissing said she confronted Cummins, who was a teacher at the school. According to the complaint, “Cummins rambled on and on” to the student “about his how much he loved his wife, but indicated that VICTIM sometimes went to church with him and his wife and that VICTIM had a troubled past.”

Detectives spoke to the alleged victim on Jan. 31 who told them she had a “verbal exchange” with another teacher before she went to Cummins’ classroom and that he “must have been consoling her” when the student who said she witnessed the kiss walked in on them.

Cummins denied kissing the girl when detectives questioned him the next day.

School officials suspended Cummins on Feb. 6 when he was observed on a surveillance system at the school as being alone with the girl in his classroom for a half hour two days after he’d been confronted by police, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, Cummins left town on March 13, leaving his wife a note saying he was going to Virginia Beach, Va., or the Washington, D.C., area “to clear his head.” He had taken out a $4,500 loan the previous week, his wife told investigators.

Cummins’ wife said that before he left town, he had picked up a Cialis prescription “to treat erectile dysfunction and prolong sexual performance.”

The girl’s father reported her missing the same day of Cummins’ departure.

Super 8 motel records showed that Cummins stayed for awhile in Oklahoma City and Guymon, Okla., the complaint said.

He was arrested last week near Cecilville, in Siskiyou County, where he had been staying with the girl in a remote mountain cabin. The girl reportedly was healthy and unharmed.

The federal complaint says Cummins and the girl “are involved in a sexual relationship and traveled in interstate commerce to continue their relationship and to engage in unlawful sexual activity.”

Cummins also faces state charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor, according to the Associated Press.

 
Sign up
Get the Daily Afternoon Bulletin with a quick summary of the day's biggest news at 4 p.m. Sign up here.

Andy Furillo: 916-321-1141, @andyfurillo

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Marijuana grow house crime scene after double homicide in south Sacramento

Marijuana grow house crime scene after double homicide in south Sacramento 0:56

Marijuana grow house crime scene after double homicide in south Sacramento
Videos targeted in 2013 court fight show controversial prisoner extractions 30:23

Videos targeted in 2013 court fight show controversial prisoner extractions
Two adults evacuated in La Riviera Drive house fire 1:01

Two adults evacuated in La Riviera Drive house fire

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos