Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping 15-year-old girl to appear in federal court today

Tad E. Cummins, wanted on suspicion of transporting a 15-year-old Tennessee girl across state lines for sexual purposes, is expected to make a federal court appearance today in Sacramento.

Cummins, who is the subject of a five-page criminal complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court in Nashville, is set to appear at 2 p.m. in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Kendall J. Newman. He was arrested in Siskiyou County April 20.

Before he set off a nationwide manhunt, Cummins, 50, was observed by another student at the Culleoka Unit School in Culleoka, Tenn., kissing the 15-year-old girl, according to the complaint sworn out by Columbia, Tenn. police detective Jonathan R. Hardison.

The student who reported the kissing said she confronted Cummins, who was a teacher at the school. According to the complaint, “Cummins rambled on and on” to the student “about his how much he loved his wife, but indicated that VICTIM sometimes went to church with him and his wife and that VICTIM had a troubled past.”

Detectives spoke to the alleged victim on Jan. 31 who told them she had a “verbal exchange” with another teacher before she went to Cummins’ classroom and that he “must have been consoling her” when the student who said she witnessed the kiss walked in on them.

Cummins denied kissing the girl when detectives questioned him the next day.

School officials suspended Cummins on Feb. 6 when he was observed on a surveillance system at the school as being alone with the girl in his classroom for a half hour two days after he’d been confronted by police, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, Cummins left town on March 13, leaving his wife a note saying he was going to Virginia Beach, Va., or the Washington, D.C., area “to clear his head.” He had taken out a $4,500 loan the previous week, his wife told investigators.

Cummins’ wife said that before he left town, he had picked up a Cialis prescription “to treat erectile dysfunction and prolong sexual performance.”

The girl’s father reported her missing the same day of Cummins’ departure.

Super 8 motel records showed that Cummins stayed for awhile in Oklahoma City and Guymon, Okla., the complaint said.

He was arrested last week near Cecilville, in Siskiyou County, where he had been staying with the girl in a remote mountain cabin. The girl reportedly was healthy and unharmed.

The federal complaint says Cummins and the girl “are involved in a sexual relationship and traveled in interstate commerce to continue their relationship and to engage in unlawful sexual activity.”

Cummins also faces state charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor, according to the Associated Press.