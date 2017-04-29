Saturday morning shooting that killed a man wasn’t random, say police

An early-morning shooting left one man dead with multiple gunshot wounds in West Sacramento early Saturday morning, department spokesman Sgt. Roger Kinney said.
The shooting was reported to police at about 1 a.m. when they received multiple calls from neighbors who said they had heard the gunfire on the 1800 block of Merkley Avenue. When officers arrived, they located a man between 30 to 40 years old on the sidewalk who was later pronounced dead at the scene, Kinney said.
Kinney said police believe the shooting was not random and posed no immediate danger to the surrounding neighborhood.
“The shooter and the victim, they had a connection,” he said. “It’s not a family member.”
The investigation remained active as of 9 a.m. Saturday morning, with officers contacting nearby residents for information about the incident, Kinney said. A suspect vehicle is described as a dark sedan. No other information about the suspect was released by police.
The Yolo County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the man because his family has not yet been notified. Kinney asked that anyone with information about the shooting call the department's non-emergency phone number at 916-372-3375.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
