Motorcyclist sought in fatal shooting in El Dorado County

A 36-year-old man is being sought in connection with the fatal shooting in El Dorado County.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office described Travis Eriksen as a person of interest in the shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the 4400 block of Forni Road in the town of El Dorado, southwest of Placerville.

Deputies responded at 4:44 p.m.to a report of suspicious gunshots. When they arrived at the address in a residential area, they found a man outdoors with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics rendered aid, but the man died at the scene, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. The man’s name has not been released.

Witnesses told deputies they saw a red motorcycle leaving soon after the shooting. They reported the rider was wearing a black helmet and was headed toward Missouri Flat Road.

Sheriff’s officials released photos of Eriksen, and said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him or has information regarding the shooting is asked to call the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at 530-621-6600.