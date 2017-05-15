19-year-old missing after jumping into American River last week

Searchers continued looking Monday for a 19-year-old man that went missing last week after jumping into the American River, officials said.
Raymond Cabalfin Jr. went to Lake Clementine Trail in Auburn on Thursday with friends. He tried to cool off shortly before noon by jumping off a rock into the river, about three-quarters of a mile upstream from a popular swimming hole known as Clark’s Pool.
Cabalfin was swept away instantly, and by the time his friends called 911 and ran further downstream to intercept him, he was no longer in sight, Cabalfin’s family said. Park rangers at Auburn State Recreation Area responded immediately and searched the area for seven hours but were unable to locate Cabalfin.
Park rangers at the Auburn State Recreation Area are working closely with Placer County Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol in the search. State Parks has ruled Cabalfin’s disappearance as a drowning and is no longer coordinating an active search effort.
“It’s not likely that he is alive,” said Auburn State Recreation Area Superintendent Mike Howard. “We had enough number of people search the area, and if he was alive, we would have found him.”
Officials are asking the public to stay out of the American River. The historic snowpack has made water flow higher and colder; the stream was 54 degrees on the day Cabalfin went missing.
“The river has more than double its historical flow right now,” Howard said. “Dangerous situations can happen in a matter of seconds when you enter the water.”
Soon after Cabalfin went missing, Cabalfin’s family launched a GoFundMe account and had raised more than $1,000 by Monday. Money will be used to fund the officials’ search operations and family-led private search efforts.
Anyone with leading information is asked to call Placer County Sheriff’s Department at 530-889-7800.
Walter Ko: 916-321-1436, @juntaeko
