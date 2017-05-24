The California State Capitol.
The California State Capitol. Randall Benton Bee file
The California State Capitol. Randall Benton Bee file
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

May 24, 2017 4:58 PM

Man found dead on state Capitol grounds

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive on the California State Capitol grounds Wednesday afternoon.

Officer George Granada, California Highway Patrol spokesman, said the man was reported lying on a bench in the area of the Capitol rose garden between 2 and 3 p.m. The Sacramento Fire Department responded and pronounced the man dead.

Granada said he was not aware of any signs of trauma. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

The man’s name has not been released.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sacramento's most wanted: Punch-outs, shootouts, and a dangerous golf club

Sacramento's most wanted: Punch-outs, shootouts, and a dangerous golf club 2:02

Sacramento's most wanted: Punch-outs, shootouts, and a dangerous golf club
Video shows bat-wielding robbers smash up jewelry store 0:15

Video shows bat-wielding robbers smash up jewelry store
Watch video captured from a Sacramento police body camera 1:23

Watch video captured from a Sacramento police body camera

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos