Man found dead on state Capitol grounds

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive on the California State Capitol grounds Wednesday afternoon.
Officer George Granada, California Highway Patrol spokesman, said the man was reported lying on a bench in the area of the Capitol rose garden between 2 and 3 p.m. The Sacramento Fire Department responded and pronounced the man dead.
Granada said he was not aware of any signs of trauma. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.
The man’s name has not been released.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments