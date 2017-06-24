Officials investigate possible hate crimes at Islamic centers in Sacramento, Davis

Local law enforcement officials are investigating two possible hate crimes at Islamic centers in Sacramento and Davis.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday that it is investigating an incident at Masjid Annur Islamic Center in south Sacramento. Officials said a sheriff’s deputy was waved down by a citizen shortly after 2:30 p.m. and was led to a burned Quran filled with bacon, hanging by a handcuff from a fence.

The center is at 6990 65th St. The department noted that there is a temporary cyclone fence between the Islamic Center and the Sheriff’s Department Central Division Station. Parking lot construction is ongoing at the site.

Officials said sheriff’s hate crime detectives were called to the scene to investigate, and the department’s Community Relations Unit contacted leaders of the Islamic Center to offer assistance.

Sheriff’s officials said the Masjid Annur Islamic Center is the largest mosque in the greater Sacramento area and has been a neighbor to the Sheriff’s Department Central Area Station for many years.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-5357. Tip information may also be left anonymously at sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.

In a separate incident reported Friday night, during Ramadan Taraweeh prayers at the Islamic Center of Davis, officials said someone driving by in a car threw pages torn out of a Quran. They said pages littered the mosque when police responded to the site.

It was the second time this year that the Islamic Center of Davis has been the target of a reported hate crime. In January, a woman broke windows at the mosque and left bacon strips on the entrance handles.

The woman, Lauren Kirk-Coehlo, recently received five years’ probation after pleading guilty to a felony hate crime.

The Sacramento Valley chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations on Saturday thanked local law enforcement authorities for “prompt and professional” action at the two local mosques.

“Decisive action by law enforcement authorities sends a strong message of deterrence to anyone who contemplates turning their bigoted views into acts of intimidation,” said Basim Elkarra, executive director of the Sacramento Valley chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, in a statement.