Scene of Oak Park shooting Wednesday night.
Scene of Oak Park shooting Wednesday night. Sacramento Police Department
Scene of Oak Park shooting Wednesday night. Sacramento Police Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

June 29, 2017 6:57 AM

Drive-by shooter sprays bullets into group in Oak Park, killing man, injuring woman

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A man was killed and a young woman injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department said that officers responded to the shooting about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of 40th Street. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man shot more than once and a 22-year-old woman with a leg wound.

Both were taken to the hospital, where the man was later pronounced dead. The woman is in stable condition.

Police determined that the two were in a group near a parked car on 40th Street, just south of 12th Avenue, when a vehicle slowed while in the intersection. Someone in the slowly moving vehicle opened fire in the direction of the group.

The vehicle with the shooter then fled. A motive for the killing has not yet been established.

The shooting comes after a weekend incident in which a pregnant woman was shot less than a mile away from Wednesday night’s homicide.

A woman who was eight months pregnant had to have her labor induced after she was shot Saturday in Oak Park at a memorial of a loved one.

Sacramento police were dispatched to the area of 33rd Street and 10th Avenue about 9:45 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found that the woman had a serious gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital, where doctors decided it was best to induce labor. The mother and child are doing well, according to a Sacramento police spokesman.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Man dives over counter, takes swing at fast-food worker

Man dives over counter, takes swing at fast-food worker 1:01

Man dives over counter, takes swing at fast-food worker
Watch Placer deputies go above and beyond duty to rescue ducklings huddled on side of busy road 0:46

Watch Placer deputies go above and beyond duty to rescue ducklings huddled on side of busy road
Roseville Police Chief Daniel Hahn talks up the city in recruitment video 2:41

Roseville Police Chief Daniel Hahn talks up the city in recruitment video

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos