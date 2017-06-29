Drive-by shooter sprays bullets into group in Oak Park, killing man, injuring woman

A man was killed and a young woman injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento.
The Sacramento Police Department said that officers responded to the shooting about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of 40th Street. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man shot more than once and a 22-year-old woman with a leg wound.
Both were taken to the hospital, where the man was later pronounced dead. The woman is in stable condition.
Police determined that the two were in a group near a parked car on 40th Street, just south of 12th Avenue, when a vehicle slowed while in the intersection. Someone in the slowly moving vehicle opened fire in the direction of the group.
The vehicle with the shooter then fled. A motive for the killing has not yet been established.
The shooting comes after a weekend incident in which a pregnant woman was shot less than a mile away from Wednesday night’s homicide.
A woman who was eight months pregnant had to have her labor induced after she was shot Saturday in Oak Park at a memorial of a loved one.
Sacramento police were dispatched to the area of 33rd Street and 10th Avenue about 9:45 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found that the woman had a serious gunshot wound.
She was taken to a hospital, where doctors decided it was best to induce labor. The mother and child are doing well, according to a Sacramento police spokesman.
No arrests have been made in either shooting.
Bill Lindelof
