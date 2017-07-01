Nicholas Stephan Valadez
July 01, 2017 12:02 PM

Arrest made in 2016 homicide at south Sacramento marijuana-growing operation

By Jacob Sweet and Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department arrested Nicholas Stephan Valadez on Friday in connection with a 2016 homicide at a south Sacramento marijuana-growing operation.

Jessie Orozco, 32, was found shot in his upper torso Dec. 30, according to authorities. He was pronounced dead at a home in the 5500 block of Enrico Boulevard home near Fruitridge Road.

Orozco appeared to have been dead for several hours, officials said.

Inside the home where Orozco was found was a marijuana cultivation operation with signs of forced entry into the residence, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. Detectives believe the motive was robbery, and that Valadez was not the only person involved in the incident, the release said.

Valadez, 19, had already been in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail since Feb. 17 on unrelated drug and weapons charges, according to the news release.

Valadez, of Sacramento, is ineligible for bail. His arraignment is scheduled Wednesday at Sacramento County Superior Court.

