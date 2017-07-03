More Videos

    The Placer County Sheriff's Department and California Highway Patrol collaborated to help a U.S. Forest Service employee suffering from a medical emergency at the back-country Duncan Peak lookout on Saturday, July 1, 2017.

Backcountry patrol leads to medical rescue at fire lookout in Placer County

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

July 03, 2017 2:59 PM

A Placer County sheriff’s off-highway vehicle enforcement operation turned into a rescue effort Saturday when deputies encountered an ill U.S. Forest Service employee.

Sheriff’s deputies were on off-highway vehicle patrol in the backcountry near Foresthill when they stopped at the Duncan Peak fire lookout, where they discovered a Forest Service employee suffering from a medical problem that required immediate attention, according to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Duncan Peak is about 90 minutes from the nearest medical facility, so deputies began basic medical aid while coordinating a rescue with the California Highway Patrol’s Valley Division Air Operations, the Forest Service and the Foresthill Fire Department.

A CHP helicopter landed at the scene within five minutes and took over medical care. The Forest Service employee was transported to a hospital for treatment and was reported resting at home Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

 
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

