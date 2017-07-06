Winters Fire grows to 250 acres, prompts evacuations

A grass fire along Highway 128 southwest of Winters and east of Lake Berryessa prompted evacuation orders late Thursday afternoon.

Mandatory evacuations were in effect for Positas and Pleasant View roads near Highway 21 and an advisory evacuation was issued for Golden Bear Estates, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s incident web page.

As of 5:15 p.m., the fire was reported 10 percent contained with 250 acres burned.

The Winters Fire began about 12:45 p.m. in the area of Pleasant View Road, three miles southwest of Winters, according to Cal Fire.

By late afternoon, more than 200 firefighters from agencies throughout the region were on scene, along with 17 engines, five air tankers, two helicopters, four water tenders and four bulldozers.

The Winters Police Department advised motorists in a Facebook post that traffic controls were in place along with a road closure at the Highway 128 and Pleasants Valley Road intersection. The California Department of Transportation also reported that Highway 128 was closed at Markley Cove in Napa County due to the fire.

Motorists were advised to expect delays in the area and to use alternate routes.

The area along Highway 128 has experienced large wildfires in recent years. The Cold Fire began Aug. 2, 2016, west of Pleasants Valley Road and burned 5,731 acres, as well as two structures, before it was fully contained 10 days later. In 2015, the Wragg Fire began July 22 off Highway 128 near Greaves Road in the Lake Berryessa area and burned 8,051 acres before it was fully contained on Aug. 5. Two outbuildings were destroyed, and four outbuildings and a residence were damaged in the Wragg Fire.