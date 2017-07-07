Butte County wildfire prompts evacuations near Bangor

A wildfire that prompted evacuations near the Butte County town of Bangor on Friday afternoon had grown to 1,000 acres by early evening.
Evacuations were ordered in the area of Chinese Wall Road, five miles north of the town of Bangor.
The fire started shortly before 3 p.m., and about 1,000 acres had burned as of 6:50 p.m., according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s incident web page.
An immediate evacuation order was in effect for Hurleton Swedes Flat Road from Grand Oak to Swedes Flat and all connecting roads, as well as Black Bart Road and all connecting roads, according to CalFire.
Butte County officials announced that an evacuation center has been opened. at the Church of the Nazarene, 2238 Monte Vista Ave., Oroville.
