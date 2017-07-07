Wounded teen flees to juvenile hall after shooting at Lincoln Village Park

A 16-year-old boy was shot Friday night at a park in Rancho Cordova's Lincoln Village neighborhood.
Sgt. Nick Goncalves, Sacramento County sheriff’s spokesman, said deputies responded at about 8:20 p.m. to a report of a shooting at Lincoln Village Park. Additional calls were received reporting that the victim had gone to the Sacramento County Juvenile Hall on Kiefer Boulevard.
Deputies found the teenage boy at juvenile hall with gunshot wounds to his upper torso, Goncalves said. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Goncalves said the shooting occurred on the north side the the park, near Vanguard Drive. A man believed to have been involved in the shooting is being sought. He is described as black, 20 to 25 years old, wearing a white shirt with blue jean shorts, and wearing or carrying a red hat.
No information was available on the motive for the shooting and whether the wounded teen had ties to the juvenile hall.
All residents and staff at the juvenile hall are safe and were not impacted by the shooting, according to a tweet from the Sacramento County Probation Department.
Goncalves said the Rancho Cordova Police Department is handling the investigation.
