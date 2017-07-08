Wall Fire grows to 2,000 acres, evacuations still in effect

The Wall Fire in Butte County has grown to about 2,000 acres as of 8:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Cal Fire incident report.
The wildfire has destroyed 10 homes and inflicted minor injuries on five civilians and one crew member, according to Cal Fire.
The fire is only 2 percent contained, and evacuations are still in effect for four locations, according to Cal Fire:
- Hurleton Swedes Flat Road from Grand Oak to Swedes Flat and all connecting roads.
- Black Bart Road and all connecting roads
- Forbestown Road from Hurleton Road to Old Forbestown Road and all connecting roads
- Swedes Flat Road from Chinese Wall Road to Oro Bangor Highway
The fire started just before 3 p.m. Friday and burned about 1,000 acres by 6:50 p.m. that day, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s incident page.
There’s also another wildfire in Winters, which started on Thursday afternoon, is up to 2,035 acres and 65 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.
